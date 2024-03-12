New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana.

"Congratulations to Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in earlier today as the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

In addition to Saini, the BJP's JP Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, Banwari Lal, and Kanwar Pal Gurjar--all from the old cabinet--took oath as ministers.

Khattar's stepping down--and that of his ministers--followed a breakdown of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over failed seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election.

Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

In a significant gesture, Saini, seen as a confidante of Khattar, bent to touch his feet twice, and was hugged in return.

An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of Khattar, whose second (consecutive) term ends this year.

The Kurukshetra MP Saini was appointed Haryana BJP state president in October last year.

Saini won the Kurukshetra constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by more than 3.83 lakh votes over his nearest challenger, Nirmal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46. The party has garnered suppport from six independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. (ANI)

