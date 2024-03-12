Mumbai, March 12: The Mumbai police last week arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping a 40-year-old man and dumping him in a room in Nallasopara. The accused were arrested after the police tracked them by following a sticker stuck on a car. The four accused have been identified as Abdul Darji, Rajkumar Yadav, Mujeeb Shaikh and Sahil Shaikh.

Police officials said that all four accused are real estate agents. According to a report in the Indian Express, the victim had taken a loan from the accused and was unable to repay it. An officer said that the four accused hatched the plan to kidnap the victim after their repeated requests to him to repay the loan failed. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured With Cigarette Burns by Seven Friends in Vashi for Rs 50,000 Extortion.

The alleged kidnapping incident came to light after the police were alerted about the victim being abducted in an Innova car on Thursday night, March 7. Post this, the Deonar police registered a case of kidnapping. However, the complainant managed to escape from the kidnappers' clutches and contacted the authorities himself.

The police were unsure as to where the victim was taken or who was behind the crime. The complainant told cops that the car in which he was abducted had a sticker that said "Aliza". Following this, the police scanned CCTV footage and tracked the car to Nallasopara. Police reached Nallasopara and arrested the accused. Mumbai: Man Fakes His Own Kidnapping To Implicate Loan Sharks After Recovery Agent Harasses and Threatens Him Over Repayment; Arrested.

Speaking about the kidnapping case, an officer said that the victim lived in Ghatkopar before he moved to Taloja. The officer further said that the victim was kidnapped by the four accused when he came to visit his relative in Govandi. During the probe, police also learned that the complainant has faced several allegations of cheating in the past.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).