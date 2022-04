New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the road accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu in which 10 members of a family were killed.

"Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO tweeted quoting him.

Ten members of a family were killed and eight others injured after a jeep rammed into a tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

