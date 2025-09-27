New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

A massive crowd at Vijay's election campaign in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left 31 people dead and several injured.

Multiple attendees had reportedly fainted during the rally, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources claimed that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede situation.

Expressing shock over the incident, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths in the incident.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said he has instructed former Minister MR Vijayabhaskar to personally visit the hospital and provide assistance to the injured.

In a post on X, the AIADMK leader wrote, "The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing."

"I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I have instructed former Minister Mr. @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance to those admitted there," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP Palaniswami also instructed AIADMK volunteers to provide appropriate assistance to those receiving treatment. "Furthermore, as per my instructions, due to the heavy crowd in the hospital area, @AIADMKOfficial volunteers have formed a human chain and are coordinating to provide appropriate assistance to those receiving treatment," he said.

He also urged the DMK-led state government to ensure proper treatment for injured and to provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

The social media post reads, "I urge the Tamil Nadu government to immediately take necessary measures to ensure proper treatment for those admitted to the hospital and to provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased. @CMOTamilnadu."

Following the Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive, DMK district secretary and former minister Senthil Balaji immediately headed to the hospital to oversee relief measures. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian is also en route to the hospital, where the injured are being treated.

In a post on X, CM Stalin stated, "I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding."

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the number of injured or the extent of damage, and further details are awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)

