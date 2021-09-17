New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Expressing his gratitude to all those people who wished him on his 71st birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the BJP workers who "enriched the Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan with their active participation".

The Prime Minister in a tweet today said, "I would like to appreciate every @BJP4IndiaKaryakarta and well-wisher who has enriched the Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan with their active participation. I am proud of their constant endeavours to improve the lives of people."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of PM Modi.

PM Modi also expressed his gratefulness to the media for "creatively bringing alive many old memories and anecdotes" of his lifetime.

"Through the day, the media brought back to life many old memories and anecdotes. They also creatively showcased many events from the years gone by. I am grateful to the media and applaud their creativity as well," said PM Modi in another tweet.

He further stated, "Countless individuals and organisations have immersed themselves in some or the other noble deed of community service today. I salute them for their noteworthy efforts. There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others."

"I am humbled and overwhelmed beyond words. To each and every person who has wished me today - I would like to express gratitude from the bottom of my heart. I cherish every wish and it gives me strength to work even harder for our beloved nation," he added. (ANI)

