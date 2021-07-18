New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greeting to newly sworn-in Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on his birthday and said that he is working to transform key infrastructure-related sectors of governance.

"Birthday greetings to Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. He is working to transform key infrastructure-related sectors of governance, which would benefit several of our citizens. Praying for his long and healthy life." the Prime Minister tweeted. Gujarat: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Vadnagar Railway Section, Travels in Rail Engine Along With Locomotive Pilot (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Birthday greetings to Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw. He is working to transform key infrastructure related sectors of governance, which would benefit several of our citizens. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2021

In reply, Vaishnaw thanked the Prime Minister for the blessings and said, "Your vision is unparalleled. Will work relentlessly to fulfil your dreams for New India."

The first time Minister, Vaishnaw, took charge as the new Railways Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on July 8. The 50-year-old has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University, and MTech from IIT Kanpur.

