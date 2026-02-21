Imphal, February 21: BJP MLA from Manipur's Thanlon constituency, Vungzagin Valte, who had sustained critical injuries in a mob attack during the ethnic violence on May 4, 2023, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday, officials said. The 62-year-old tribal leader, belonging to the Zomi tribal community, was elected to the Manipur Assembly from the Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

The veteran legislator had been residing in the Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district after undergoing prolonged medical treatment in Delhi following the violent attack on May 4, 2023. Vungzagin Valte Health Update: Ailing Kuki-Zo BJP MLA Airlifted From Imphal to Delhi for Advanced Medical Treatment As Health Deteriorates (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Pays Tributes on Demise of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte

Pu Vungzagin Valte will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of Manipur. He worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in society. His interventions in the assembly were always insightful. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family, friends… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2026

As his health deteriorated, Valte was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on February 8 for advanced medical treatment and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and several other leaders and organisations condoled his demise. Ramdas Soren Health Update: Jharkhand Education Minister Suffers Brain Injury After Bathroom Fall, To Be Airlifted to Delhi for Treatment (Watch Video).

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Pu Vungzagin Valte will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of Manipur. He worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in society. His interventions in the Assembly were always insightful. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters."

In a post on X, Manipur Lok Bhavan said: "The Governor of Manipur is deeply saddened by the demise of Vungzagin Valte, Hon’ble MLA. His untimely passing is an irreparable loss to the people of Manipur and to public service.He will be remembered for his dedication and committed service to society."

"The Governor extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and loved ones. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant strength and courage to the family to bear this profound loss," the Lok Bhavan post said.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Singh said that Valte was not only a dedicated public representative but also a compassionate leader who devoted his entire life to the service of the people.

Taking to his official X account, the Chief Minister said: "I am profoundly saddened and deeply grieved by the untimely demise of Pu Vungzagin Valte, Hon'ble MLA of Thanlon Assembly Constituency, who passed away today in New Delhi while under intensive medical care." Singh said that Valte's unwavering commitment to the welfare, progress and holistic development of Manipur reflected his true spirit of selfless service.

The Chief Minister noted that Valte worked tirelessly to strengthen infrastructure, uplift communities, and bring meaningful change to the lives of countless people, earning the respect, trust and affection of all.

"His passing is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the people of Thanlon and the entire state of Manipur. We have lost a sincere leader, a humble human being, and a pillar of strength who always stood for the welfare of his people. In this moment of profound sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, relatives, supporters and well-wishers," Singh said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. May the Almighty grant them strength, comfort and courage to bear this irreparable loss. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," the Chief Minister added.

Valte was brutally attacked and left critically injured by assailants on May 4, 2023, in Imphal shortly after attending a meeting with former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The assault left Valte with multiple injuries and partial paralysis, necessitating his urgent transfer to Delhi, where he underwent months of intensive medical treatment. Valte's driver was killed in the May 4, 2023 attack. The departed tribal leader had earlier appealed for unity among members of the Zo community amid the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).