New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his birthday wishes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while praising his "efforts to strengthen Assam's development journey".

"Birthday greetings to the hardworking CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. He is making numerous efforts to strengthen Assam's development journey and empower the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people," PM Modi said on X.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is slated to visit Assam on February 3 and 4.

The visit assumes significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on social media platform X, the Assam CM said, "I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs 11,000 crore to the people".

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has said that the Prime Minister will be inaugurating various development projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore during his visit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 3 evening. On February 4, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore," said Baruah on Wednesday.

"PM Modi will also address a mega public rally at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, in Guwahati on February 4. Today's Assam cabinet also had a discussion about the Prime Minister's visit," he added.

The Office of Assam's Chief Minister said in a post on X that CM Sarma also reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success.

The Office of Assam's Chief Minister said in a post on X," In view of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, HCMHimanta Biswa chaired a series of meetings with various departments at Lok Sewa Bhawan today. HCM reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success."(ANI)

