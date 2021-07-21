New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," PM Modi said in a tweet. Eid-ul-Adha 2021 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to People on Eid-ul-Zuha.

Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind extended Eid-uz-Zuha's wishes to all fellow citizens.

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. Eid al-Adha 2021 Greetings: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Wishes to Nation on Eid-ul-Zuha.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)