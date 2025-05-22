Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flaged off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train on Thursday in Rajasthan.

After inaugurating the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, PM Modi interacted with school students.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

PM Modi also offered his prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Deshnoke on Thursday.

The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways. The 103 redeveloped stations spanned across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories.

Also Read | Kota: Man Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Rajasthan by Scaring Her With 'Pet' Cobra.

He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore.

Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Maharashtra are Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Devlali, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand Junction, Matunga, Murtizapur Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction, Parel, Savda, Shahad, and Wadala Road.

In Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur, Bareilly city, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarannath, Goverdhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra Junction, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani Junction, Pokhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur Junction, Siddharthnagar, Suraimanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, and Ujhani will be inaugurated.

Tamil Nadu stations Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Samalpatti, Srirangam, St Thomas Mount, Tiruvannamalai, and Vriddhachalam Junction are also part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, which will be inaugurated by the PM.

Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Gujarat are Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamwanthali, Jamjodhpur, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, Samakhiyali, Sihor Junction, and Utran.

Katni South, Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, and Shri Dham stations in Madhya Pradesh will also be inaugurated.

During his visit, PM Modi will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

Notably, Indian Railways is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment-friendly. In line with this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the Nation the Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)