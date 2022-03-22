New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Bihar on their state's formation day on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the prime minister wished that the state, rich in historical and culture heritage, establishes new records in development. Bihar Day 2022 Wishes & Bihar Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Facebook Status, HD Wallpaper, SMS and Greetings To Celebrate the Foundation Day of the State.

बिहार के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Bihar was carved out of Bengal in 1912.

