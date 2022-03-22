Bihar Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 22 March to mark the foundation of the East Indian State. The day is also referred to as Bihar Diwas in Hindi and was first celebrated in the year 2010 in the tenure of Nitish Kumar. But the day’s official celebration started in 2011 with a public holiday in Bihar. To observe the date many companies, offices, and educational institutions organise cultural events and functions to enthuse the feeling of Bihari in people. Here's our collection of Happy Bihar Diwas 2022 messages, HD Images, quotes, wishes, SMS, and sayings that you can download within a few clicks for free! Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day 2022: Date, History and Significance of Marking the Formation of the East Indian State.

Happy Bihar Day 2022!

Happy Bihar Day 2022 (File Image)

Bihar Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Bihar Day (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2022 Messages

Bihar Diwas 2022 (File Image)

Happy Bihar Day 2022 Images

Happy Bihar Day 2022 (File Image)

Bihar Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Bihar Day 2022 (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2022 Wishes

Bihar Diwas (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)