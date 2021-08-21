New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, saying the festival is associated with "positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony."

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also greeted all Keralites on the joyous occasion.

"I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world. The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity," he said in an official statement.

On Friday President Ram Nath Kovind had greeted people. In his message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad".

This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crop in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother-nature, he said. This festival also gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society, Kovind said.

On this occasion, let us all resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of our country, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

