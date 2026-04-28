Bank Holiday May 1, 2026: Is Your Local Branch Open or Closed?

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Mumbai, April 28: As the month of May approaches, customers across India are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance, as banks in many states will observe a bank holiday on Friday, May 1, 2026. This closure is in accordance with the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While many banking institutions will remain shuttered, it is important to note that the bank holiday is not uniform across all regions. Banking operations in several major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kohima and Shillong, are expected to continue as usual. Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day 2026?

The bank holiday on May 1 is attributed to several significant regional and national observances. Under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the holiday is marked by the following events:

International Labour Day (May Day): Widely recognized across various states to celebrate the contributions of the working class.

Maharashtra Day: Specifically observed in the state of Maharashtra.

Buddha Purnima: A significant cultural and religious festival commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana of Gautama Buddha, which is a declared holiday in many states.

Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu: Observed in specific regions as per state-level holiday notifications.

What Customers Need To Know

Although physical bank branches in affected states will be closed, essential banking services remain largely uninterrupted. The RBI has confirmed that digital infrastructure will continue to operate, ensuring that financial activities are not brought to a standstill. School Holiday on May 1, 2026: Will Schools Remain Open or Closed for Buddha Purnima, Labour Day, Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day?

Customers can continue to utilize the following services during the holiday:

Digital Transactions: UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and net banking platforms will remain functional 24/7.

ATMs: Automated Teller Machines will continue to offer cash withdrawal services.

Mobile Banking: Official bank applications can be used for account management and fund transfers.

For those requiring specific assistance, it is recommended to check the official website or mobile application of your respective bank. These platforms often provide the most accurate, branch-specific information regarding holiday schedules and service availability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).