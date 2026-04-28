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News INDIA Mumbai Stabbing Attack: 2 Men Stabbed After Being Asked To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar, Accused Arrested A 31-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai’s Naya Nagar after allegedly asking two security guards their religion before stabbing them. The victims are hospitalised with serious injuries. Police and the Anti-Terror Squad are investigating the motive, including possible online radicalisation, while urging the public to avoid spreading rumours. Read in

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A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai’s Naya Nagar area for allegedly attacking two security guards after questioning them about their religion, police said. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 27, near an under-construction site behind a hospital, leaving both victims seriously injured.

The accused, identified as Zaib Zuber Ansari aka Jabar Zubair Ansari, was apprehended within 90 minutes of the attack after police tracked him using CCTV video footage. He has been booked under charges including attempted murder and promoting enmity between groups. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sends Obscene Messages, Po*n Videos to Ex-Colleagues, Harasses Them Saying He ‘Likes Hindu Girls’; Arrested.

2 Men Stabbed After Being Asked To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Mumbai's Naya Nagar

According to investigators, the victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, were on duty at the site when Ansari approached them around 4 a.m. He allegedly demanded that the guards recite the ‘kalma’, a declaration of Islamic faith, before attacking them with a weapon. Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mishra managed to reach the hospital on his own, while Sen was assisted by a local resident who intervened after noticing his condition. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Can Watermelon Cause Food Poisoning? Experts Weigh In After 4 Die in Pydhonie.

A nearby resident, Nayab Sheikh, found Sen bleeding and hiding in a guard booth. He transported him first to a police station and then to the hospital for medical care. Police teams launched a search operation immediately after receiving information and arrested the accused shortly thereafter.

Ansari was produced before a court in Thane and remanded to police custody until May 4. A joint investigation by Mumbai Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad is currently underway. Authorities are examining electronic devices seized from the accused to determine whether the attack was an isolated act or linked to a broader plan.

Preliminary findings suggest that certain terms, including references to extremist ideologies, were found in notes allegedly written by the accused. Investigators are also looking into his background, including time spent abroad and his activities after returning to India.

Sources indicate that Ansari had lived in the United States for several years before returning to Mumbai, where he reportedly lived alone and earned a living through online teaching. Officials suspect that he may have been influenced by online material, though this line of inquiry is still under verification.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).