New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): In a whirlwind campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held rallies in three eastern states i.e. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal and also held a late-night roadshow in Varanasi.

He also held prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple today.

Also Read | Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After Concrete Girder Beam at Expressway Construction Site Falls on Him in Geeta Colony Area.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the four states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which began on March 8.

Laying the foundation stone for a bouquet of development projects for the Northeast in the state capital, Itanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the region, once ignored, was fast emerging as a strong and thriving corridor for trade with South Asia and East Asia.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

The Prime Minister addressed Viksit Bharat Viksit North East Program in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crores in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

He also dedicated the Sela Tunnel to the nation and launched the UNNATI scheme worth about Rs 10,000 crores. The development projects of today encompass sectors like rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, Power, Oil and Gas, among others.

Talking about the Rs 55,000 crore rupees projects of today, the Prime Minister said "35,000 thousand families of Arunachal Pradesh got their pucca houses, piped water connections for thousands of families of Arunachal and Tripura and connectivity-related projects for many states of the region."

PM Modi also slammed the Congress and said that it would have taken the grand old party 20 years to accomplish what his government did in the last five years for the development of the northeastern states.

"Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we (BJP) have done in the last five years in the Northeast,' PM Modi said shortly in his address after inaugurating multiple development projects in the northeastern states.

Prime Minister Modi also embarked on a visit to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled in the heart of Assam. His presence not only highlighted the importance of preserving India's natural treasures but also underscored the need for sustainable tourism practices.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during his visit, PM Modi interacted with various stakeholders and wildlife, emphasizing the significance of environmental conservation.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam, saying the "double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam."

"The double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam. Assam has shown unprecedented pace in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Assam's Jorhat.

He also unveiled the 125-foot-high magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals.

Lachit Borphukan is remembered for his extraordinary victory against the Mughal army of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat. The Ahom general fought relentlessly to curb the expansion of the Mughal Empire in Assam.

The Prime Minister took some time out from his tour to spend some time at a tea estate.

Taking to his X handle, he urged tourists to visit Assam's tea gardens during their visits to the state.

"Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world. I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam's prestige all over the world," the X post read.

Coming to West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects in the rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 4500 crore.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal' programme here, the Prime Minister said the central government is doing its best for the development of West Bengal.

He dedicated multiple projects of the electrification of rail lines which will benefitg the people of North Bengal and nearby regions. The projects include Eklakhi - Balurghat section; Barsoi - Radhikapur section; Raninagar Jalpaiguri - Haldibari section; Siliguri - Aluabari section via Bagdogra and Siliguri - Sivok - Alipurduar Jn - Samuktala (including Alipurduar Jn - New Cooch Behar) section.

He said that after independence, the development of Eastern India was ignored for a long time whereas his government considers it as the growth engine of the country's development.

Addressing a gathering here today, PM Modi asserted that before 2014, the average railway budget of Bengal was around Rs 4,000 crore which has now reached almost Rs 14,000 crore.

PM Modi flagged off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train virtually and asserted that the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal in the same way as it is being increased in the entire country.

Further, launching a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress and the opposition's INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it does not affect the West Bengal government when people are struggling or suffering and the "entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali".

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi pointed out that to benefit the TMC's 'tolabaz', 25 lakh fake job cards were created and given to the people.

"TMC government gives money to people chosen by 'tolabaz'. It does not affect TMC when you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali. Atrocities against women and to loot the hard-earned money of the poor this is what TMC's 'tolabaz' do," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)