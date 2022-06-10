Navsari (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday.

PM Modi participated in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. (ANI)

