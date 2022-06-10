Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is now available for sale in India via Amazon. Though Realme India's Twitter post reads that the smartphone will go on sale today at 12 noon, Amazon India is allowing customers to purchase the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The official Realme website is still showing the 'Notify Me' button. Customers purchasing the handset will get a flat Rs 2,000 discount using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount on Citibank Credit and Debit cards and up to Rs 21,999 off via exchange deals. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G & Narzo 50 5G Launched in India.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Get ready to feel the power of #realmenarzo50Pro 5G. First sale at 12 PM, today, on @amazonIN & https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv#Mighty5GGameOn Buy now: https://t.co/C9PZFCfYaK pic.twitter.com/e9qbt2twpO — realme (@realmeIndia) June 10, 2022

For optics, it gets a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W dart charging support. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

