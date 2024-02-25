PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore in Dwarka (Watch Videos)

Dwarka, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday. PM Modi was felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a miniature of Dwarkadhish temple. The project inaugurated by the PM, includes a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 200 healthcare infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states and Union territories. The PM is also set to inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) later in the day. PM Modi in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 4,150 Crores in Dwarka (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Multiple Projects in Dwarka

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4,150 crores. pic.twitter.com/MPYNXjSwsr — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

CM Bhupendra Patel Felicitates PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated in Dwarka. PM Modi to shortly inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/rmGmhjMORP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

He will inaugurate a medical college of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry, and a 300-bed satellite centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among many other health projects spread across the country, the statement said. Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the 'Sudarshan Setu' connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore. The 2.32 km-long cable-stayed bridge is the longest of its kind in the country, the PMO said in a statement. PM Modi Prays at Krishna’s Dwarka: PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Pray at Submerged City of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was a Divine Experience’ (See Pics).

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides, it said. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity, the statement said. Before the construction of the bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)