PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore in Dwarka (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Feb 25, 2024 02:45 PM IST
A+
A-
PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore in Dwarka (Watch Videos)
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

Dwarka, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday. PM Modi was felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a miniature of Dwarkadhish temple. The project inaugurated by the PM, includes a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 200 healthcare infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states and Union territories. The PM is also set to inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) later in the day. PM Modi in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 4,150 Crores in Dwarka (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Multiple Projects in Dwarka 

CM Bhupendra Patel Felicitates PM Narendra Modi 

He will inaugurate a medical college of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry, and a 300-bed satellite centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among many other health projects spread across the country, the statement said. Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the 'Sudarshan Setu' connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore. The 2.32 km-long cable-stayed bridge is the longest of its kind in the country, the PMO said in a statement. PM Modi Prays at Krishna’s Dwarka: PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Pray at Submerged City of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was a Divine Experience’ (See Pics).

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides, it said. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity, the statement said. Before the construction of the bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments &via=latestly" title="Tweet">

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore in Dwarka (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Feb 25, 2024 02:45 PM IST
A+
A-
PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore in Dwarka (Watch Videos)
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

Dwarka, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday. PM Modi was felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a miniature of Dwarkadhish temple. The project inaugurated by the PM, includes a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 200 healthcare infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states and Union territories. The PM is also set to inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) later in the day. PM Modi in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 4,150 Crores in Dwarka (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Multiple Projects in Dwarka 

CM Bhupendra Patel Felicitates PM Narendra Modi 

He will inaugurate a medical college of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry, and a 300-bed satellite centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among many other health projects spread across the country, the statement said. Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the 'Sudarshan Setu' connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore. The 2.32 km-long cable-stayed bridge is the longest of its kind in the country, the PMO said in a statement. PM Modi Prays at Krishna’s Dwarka: PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Pray at Submerged City of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was a Divine Experience’ (See Pics).

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides, it said. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity, the statement said. Before the construction of the bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
CM Bhupendra Patel Development Projects Dwarka Gujarat inauguration PM Narendra Modi
You might also like
Ram Temple To Be Completed by December 2024: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 25, 2024
News

Ram Temple To Be Completed by December 2024: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 25, 2024
‘I Used To Bat With a Coconut Branch’ Recalls Sajeevan Sajana, Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener
Cricket

‘I Used To Bat With a Coconut Branch’ Recalls Sajeevan Sajana, Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
Cricket stone-of-multiple-development-projects-in-gujarats-dwarka-5781815.html" data-width="100%" data-num-posts="3">
You might also like
Ram Temple To Be Completed by December 2024: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 25, 2024
News

Ram Temple To Be Completed by December 2024: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 25, 2024
‘I Used To Bat With a Coconut Branch’ Recalls Sajeevan Sajana, Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener
Cricket

‘I Used To Bat With a Coconut Branch’ Recalls Sajeevan Sajana, Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
Cricket

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video)
Information

Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Dhruv Jurel
200K+ searches
Arsenal vs Newcastle
50K+ searches
Bayern Munich
20K+ searches
ICSI
10K+ searches
IND vs ENG 4th Test
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Dhruv Jurel
200K+ searches
Arsenal vs Newcastle
50K+ searches
Bayern Munich
20K+ searches
ICSI
10K+ searches
IND vs ENG 4th Test
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma