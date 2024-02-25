Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, February 25 inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development projects in Dwarka during his two-day visit to Gujarat. PM Modi dedicated to the nation projects worth over Rs 4,150 crores during the inauguration. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge spanning approximately 2.32 kilometres, in Gujarat. PM Modi Prays at Krishna’s Dwarka: PM Narendra Modi Goes Underwater To Pray at Submerged City of Dwarka, Says ‘It Was a Divine Experience’ (See Pics).

PM Modi Inaugurates Several Projects in Dwarka:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4,150 crores. pic.twitter.com/MPYNXjSwsr — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

