New Delhi [India], September (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Food India 2025, a global platform aimed at promoting India's food processing and agricultural sectors.

The event was held in the presence of Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gives Call To Adopt Swadeshi Products During Fiery Speech in Rajasthan's Banswara; Slams Congress 'Loot', Highlights BJP's 'Savings' (Watch Videos).

Addressing the gathering of farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers, he described India as a nation with the "triple strength of DIVERSITY, DEMAND, and SCALE and emphasised India's unique position in global agriculture.

"Today, India possesses the triple strength of DIVERSITY, DEMAND, and SCALE. Every fruit and every vegetable is produced in India. Due to this DIVERSITY, India is the most unique in the world.

Also Read | Did Rajnath Singh Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

Highlighting the country's economic progress, he added, "The SCALE at which India is working today is unprecedented, unexpected. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people in India have overcome poverty. All these friends have now become part of the neo middle class."

PM called 'World Food India' a platform that brings together stakeholders across the food ecosystem. "Today, at this event, our farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, consumers... all are present in one place. World Food India has become an event of new contact, connect, and creativity."

Further highlighting India's pivotal role in global food security, PM said, "India is continuously contributing to GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY. Through the hard work of our farmers, our livestock rearers, our fishermen and the government's policies, India's capacity is continuously increasing. Today India is the largest producer of milk. We are also among the largest producers of millets."

He also discussed the significance of World Food India as a platform that connects all stakeholders in the food ecosystem.

"Today, the world, and especially investors in the food sector, are looking at India with great hope because India possesses the triple power of diversity, demand, and scale. India produces every grain, every fruit, and every vegetable. This diversity makes India unique in the world. Our food and its tastes change every 100 kilometres. India has a tremendous demand for a variety of cuisines. This demand gives India a competitive edge and also makes it a preferred destination for investors. The scale at which India is operating today is unprecedented and unexpected," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)