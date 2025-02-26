Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Terming the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit a "landmark for Assam," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that no state has witnessed such a massive investment summit except Gujarat.

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing "everything possible" for Assam.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Praises Cultural Significance (See Pics).

"Except Gujarat, no state has witnessed such a massive investment summit. So, this is a landmark for Assam. All our gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for doing this for Assam. He is doing everything possible for Assam. We offer our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because if he had not been here, he would not have supported us to this extent; our capacity was very limited. We are a small state. How far we would have gone? Maximum, we could have invited a few neighbouring countries, but not beyond. I mean, it is a remarkable day," Sarma told reporters.

PM Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Teaser of Her Upcoming Telugu Supernatural Thriller 'Odela 2' at Maha Kumbh 2025, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video).

"East India and North East India are embarking on a new journey of future today and Advantage Assam is a mega initiative to intertwine the incredible potential and progress of Assam with the world," PM Modi said.

He noted that history is a witness to the major role played by eastern India in India's prosperity.

"Today, when we are progressing towards Viksit Bharat, Eastern India and North East will display their true potential". He congratulated the Chief Minister of Assam for organising such a grand event. He recalled his words from 2013, when he had said that it was not very far when 'A for Assam' would be the norm.

"Despite global uncertainties, experts unanimously agree on one certainty: India's rapid growth", PM Modi said.

He emphasized that today's India is working with a long-term vision for the next 25 years. He highlighted that the world has immense trust in India's young population, which is rapidly becoming skilled and innovative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)