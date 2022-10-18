New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely offer 'puja' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said.

During his visit to the temple town on Sunday evening, he will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple. Diwali 2022: UK Parliament Celebrates Festival of Light With Prayers, Candles in Grand Palace of Westminster.

Sources said Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of Saryu river. Dhanteras 2022: Dealers Stop Immediate Car Bookings on Auspicious Day Due to High Demand; Over 4 Lakh Dream-Cars Booked in Advance.

Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday. Besides performing 'puja' at the temples, he will also inspect development works at the two famous pilgrimage centres.

