New Delhi, March 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building.

PM Narendra Modi Makes Surprise Visit to New Parliament Building:

More visuals from PM Modi's surprise visit to the new Parliament building. He inspected various works along with observing the facilities coming up at both Houses of the Parliament: Sources pic.twitter.com/douoORAvb7 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said. He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.

