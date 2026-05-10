PM Narendra Modi Meets Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Enquires About His Well-Being, Wishes Him Good Health (See Pics)

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Hyderabad, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, enquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery following his recent surgery. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Went to the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and met him as well as his family. Enquired about Pawan Kalyan Garu's well-being and wished him good health."

Sharing a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply honoured by the Prime Minister's visit along with his family. "Today, I had the great honour of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to my residence in Jubilee Hills along with my Anna Konidala, and our children, Konidala Akira Nandan, Konidala Aadya, Konidala Polina Anjani, and Konidala Mark Shankar," he wrote. 'Better You Join Me': PM Narendra Modi Gives Witty Reply to CM Revanth Reddy's Request for Faster Project Clearances and Special PMO Task Force (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Went to the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and met him as well as his family. Enquired about Pawan Kalyan Garu’s well being and wished him good health.@PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/FfIbr1bPDi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Describing the visit as a gesture of care and affection, he added, "His gracious visit to personally enquire about my health reflects his warmth, affection, and humane leadership. Despite his hectic schedule and immense responsibilities, he took time to visit and extend his support, a gesture that I deeply value and cherish." Pawan Kalyan further recalled that the Prime Minister had also called him on April 19, immediately after his surgery, to enquire about his health and extend reassurance.

"Now, during my recovery, his visit to my residence today is a gesture of immense kindness and care that I will always cherish," he said. He also lauded the Prime Minister's personal connect with people, stating, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji treats every individual like family, always placing the well-being of people at the heart of his thoughts and actions, and this is what makes him truly exceptional." Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Actor Recovers From Eye Infection, Details Potential Second Surgery.

"I am deeply touched by the Prime Minister's concern, his kind words, and the valuable time he spent with us," he added, noting that Modi's "humility, compassion, and personal connect" continue to inspire millions. The JanaSena Party also confirmed the visit in a post on X, stating that the Prime Minister stayed at the residence for around 20 minutes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan garu in Hyderabad this evening," the party said. It added that the Prime Minister's family extended a warm welcome, inquired about Pawan Kalyan's health following his surgery, and that the Deputy Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the personal visit. The visit comes as Pawan Kalyan continues his recovery following a recent surgery.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)