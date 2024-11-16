Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of focusing solely on protecting his position rather than prioritising people's welfare.

Kharge criticised the PM's intense focus on state elections, saying, "It is unprecedented for a Prime Minister to spend 24 hours a day and so much energy just to win the elections in a small state. PM Modi is not working for the people, but to save his chair."

Addressing a press conference, Kharge alleged, "PM Modi does not work for the poor, but for himself," pointing to rising inflation and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities as evidence of his failure to address public concerns.

Kharge questioned Modi's track record, particularly his long tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister, asking, "After spending about 25 years in power, could he manage to eradicate poverty in Gujarat?"

He also raised concerns about the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, questioning its exorbitant cost. "Is it advisable to spend Rs 3 lakh crore on a 500 km stretch?" he asked, referring to the project's budget increase from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore, while one of its bridges had collapsed.

Kharge accused the BJP of playing divisive politics, pointing out that PM Modi had failed to condemn the party's controversial "batenge to katenge" slogan, which he claimed was designed to polarise voters.

He also alleged that the Centre had blocked crucial legislation, such as a bill passed by the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand to increase reservations for SC/ST/OBCs.

Kharge expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would form the next government in Jharkhand.

"Polling for 43 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand has concluded, and it is clear that the INDIA alliance will form the government again. I congratulate the women voters for their enthusiastic participation. We saw the excitement over our ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana,' and from December, we will provide Rs 2,500 to women instead of Rs 1,000."

