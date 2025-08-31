New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced the launch of a new digital platform 'Pratibha Setu' aimed at supporting aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list.

PM Modi described the UPSC exam as one of the most challenging competitive tests in the country and referred to the inspiring journeys of several aspirants.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Severed Head of Woman With Nose and Ear Jewellery Found in Drain Near Slaughterhouse in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said, "My dear countrymen, you must have heard the name of UPSC. This institution conducts the Civil Services exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. All of us have heard many inspiring stories from the toppers of the Civil Services. These youngsters study under difficult circumstances and through their hard work, get a place in this service, but friends, there is another truth about the UPSC exam."

He further added, "There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable; their hard work is no less than anyone else's, but they are unable to reach the final list by a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams. That cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has been created for such sincere students and its name is 'Pratibha Setu'."

Also Read | Who Was Pratik Pandey? Indian-Origin Microsoft Engineer Found Dead at Work in Silicon Valley Campus.

'"Pratibha Setu' stores the data of those candidates who cleared all the stages of various exams of UPSC, but their names did not appear in the final merit list," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, in his "Mann ki baat" address, said that the databank on 'Pratibha Setu' already has details of over 10,000 such talented youth, which can be accessed for future opportunities.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the PM's address in Mumbai; meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, did so in the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)