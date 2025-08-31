New Delhi, August 31: An Indian-origin Microsoft engineer, Pratik Pandey, was reportedly found dead at the company’s Silicon Valley campus on August 20, 2025. The 35-year-old was originally from Indore, India. Relatives have reportedly called on technology companies to take stronger measures to protect employees from extreme work pressure.

Pratik Pandey reportedly arrived at the Mountain View campus in California, US, on the evening of August 19 and was found dead in the early hours of August 20. The cause of his death is said to be unclear. Police officers reportedly arrived at the scene around 2 AM and the case is not being treated as criminal, as per a report of Bloomberg. Colleagues and classmates remembered him as friendly and helpful, with an interest in sports like football, cricket, and table tennis. His family noted his particular passion for soccer. Microsoft AI Announces New 'Copilot Audio Expressions Labs' Project, Launches MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-Preview Models.

As per a report of Palo Alto Daily Post, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s initial assessment indicated that Pratik Pandey suffered a heart attack, despite having no known health issues prior to his death. On the night he died, Pandey reportedly used his badge to enter the office at 7:50 PM and was found in the courtyard about six hours later.

His uncle, Manoj Pandey, described him as a cheerful, hardworking, and successful young man. Friends and roommates reportedly said he often worked late nights for long periods. His uncle urged tech companies to monitor employees working late and help to reduce their stress, said, "That will probably save a life." Microsoft President Brad Smith Holds Press Conference After Protesters ‘Storm Building’ Over Demands To End Israeli Government Contracts, Addresses Company’s Human Rights Principles and Cloud Surveillance Allegations (Watch Video).

Who Was Pratik Pandey?

As per reports, Pratik Pandey was from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and moved to the US over ten years ago to pursue a master’s degree in computer science at San Jose State University. He went on to build a successful career in the tech industry, working with companies like Apple, Illumina, and Walmart Labs before joining Microsoft in 2020.

