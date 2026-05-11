India News | PM Modi Participates in Somnath Amrut Parv-2026 in Gujarat

Gandinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in 'Somnath Amrut Parv-2026', marking 75 years of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple.

Addressing the gathering at Sadbhavana Ground, the Prime Minister said that, Somnath Amrut Mahotsav" is not merely a celebration of the past, but a grand festival of inspiration that will guide and inspire India for the next thousand years, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

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He said that today we are celebrating the reconstruction of the sacred abode from which creation originates and into which it ultimately dissolves. Referring to Lord Shiva, who consumed the deadly Halahala (poison) and came to be revered as Neelkanth, he said that celebrating the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav under his divine presence is itself a manifestation of Lord Sadashiv's divine play.

He further said that the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple 75 years ago on this very day was not an ordinary event. India attained Independence in 1947, but the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Somnath Temple in 1951 became a powerful proclamation of India's awakened and free consciousness.

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He noted that while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united more than 500 princely states to shape modern India, the reconstruction of Somnath Dham sent a message to the world that India had not only achieved political independence but had also embarked on the path of reclaiming its ancient glory and civilisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary, it is evident that the Somnath Temple has fulfilled the resolve of creation amidst destruction. He stated that the victory of truth over falsehood has manifested time and again in the sacred land of Prabhas, and that this spiritual consciousness of reconstruction spanning thousands of years continues to convey the message of the welfare of humanity to the world.

Explaining the meaning of "Somnath," he said that one whose very name contains "Som," meaning "nectar" or "immortality," can never be destroyed. He described this as the immortal spirit of India, which has withstood centuries of malicious attempts yet could neither be defeated nor erased, the release said.

Referring to Somnath Swabhiman Parv, PM Narendra Modi said that Somnath Amrut Mahotsav will not merely remain a celebration of the past, but will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for India over the next thousand years.

Referring to the Pokhran nuclear tests and Operation Shakti, the Prime Minister said that on 11 May 1998, India's scientists demonstrated the nation's strength and capabilities before the world by successfully conducting nuclear tests at Pokhran.

He noted that several global powers attempted to isolate India and imposed economic sanctions following the tests, but under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the country stood firm and showed the world the indomitable spirit of India. He further said that just two days later, on 13 May, India conducted two more nuclear tests, reinforcing the resolve and strength of the Indian state. Under Atalji's leadership, India demonstrated that no power in the world could pressure or suppress the nation, according to a release.

These nuclear tests were named Operation Shakti. Worship of Shakti alongside Shiva is part of our tradition. During the Chandrayaan mission, the point where the rover landed was named Shiv Shakti Point. On this occasion, he extended greetings on the anniversary of Operation Shakti.

He proudly stated that the Somnath Temple reminds us that a nation can remain strong and enduring only when it stays deeply connected to its roots and cultural heritage. He said that the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple helped the country overcome centuries of humiliation and reaffirmed India's civilizational pride. With the blessings of Somnath Dada, he also expressed the resolve to take this 75-year journey of national resurgence to even greater heights.

Highlighting India's glorious cultural heritage and the nation's enduring cultural unity and grandeur, PM Modi said that countless brave sons of the soil and visionary kings have safeguarded this journey of cultural pride through the centuries. He emphasised that the new generation must be made consciously aware of the greatness and magnificence of these invaluable heritages through their preservation, so that this rich legacy can be responsibly carried forward to future generations.

The Prime Minister said that those who attacked the Somnath Temple viewed it merely as a physical structure. However, every time Somnath faced destruction, it was rebuilt with even greater divinity and spiritual grandeur, the release noted.

He said that the invaders failed to understand the ideological and spiritual strength of India. Emphasising India's timeless philosophy, he noted that while the body is mortal, the soul is immortal. Referring to Lord Shiva as the supreme eternal consciousness and source of strength, he said that it is this unwavering faith that has enabled the Somnath Temple to stand resilient through thousands of years.

He said that over the past decade, he has been blessed with the opportunity to contribute to the development of India's major pilgrimage sites. Referring to the resurgence and revitalisation of the nation's cultural heritage under the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi," he highlighted the transformation and renewed grandeur of sacred sites, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, Ram Mandir, and Somnath Temple.

He added that the development of these pilgrimage destinations is also contributing significantly to the country's economic progress, as the livelihoods of thousands of people are directly linked to tourism and pilgrimage activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that many distinguished personalities have made invaluable contributions toward preserving India's ancient traditions and cultural heritage. He referred to Bhimdeva I, Raja Bhoja, Kumarapala, and Ra Khengar for safeguarding this rich legacy through history. He also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along with Kanhaiyalal Munshi, Rajendra Prasad, and Jam Saheb, for their inspiring contribution to the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, the release stated.

Remembering the brave martyrs Hamirji Gohil and Vegda Bhil, the Prime Minister said that revered personalities such as Ahilyabai Holkar and the Gaekwads of Baroda dedicated their lives in the service and preservation of Somnath Dada.

At a time when the world is increasingly turning towards a natural and sustainable way of life, the Prime Minister noted that in India, traditions, rivers, mountains, and trees are revered as sacred. Emphasising the importance of environmental conservation, he conveyed a message of preserving nature and maintaining ecological balance, stating that nature itself is a form of the divine.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in his welcome address, said that the Somnath Temple has, for centuries, stood as a living symbol of the nation's faith, cultural heritage, unwavering resolve, and enduring renaissance. Despite repeated attempts to destroy the temple, Somnath rose again after every attack with even greater grandeur and spiritual brilliance.

Recalling that the solemn resolve undertaken by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for the grand reconstruction of the ancient Somnath Temple was fulfilled on 11 May 1951, the Chief Minister said that this glorious legacy has now completed 75 remarkable years.

He further stated that when PM Modi assumed office as Chief Minister in 2001, he provided the people with an opportunity to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. Today, during the Amrit Kaal of India's Independence and under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the nation is celebrating the Amrut Mahotsav of Sardar Saheb's fulfilled resolve, making the occasion even more historic and special, according to the release.

The divine temple today stands as a timeless symbol of Sardar Saheb's unwavering determination, steadfast resolve, and the spirit of national self-respect that emerged through reconstruction after destruction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who presented the vision of "Dev se Desh" during the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has further strengthened the spirit of cultural nationalism and rekindled a renewed pride in Sanatan Hindu culture among the people of the country.

Through initiatives such as Somnath Swabhiman Parv, commemorating the bravery of warriors who defended Somnath Temple a thousand years ago, the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the rejuvenation of Kedarnath Temple, the historic flag hoisting at Pavagadh Mahakali Temple after 500 years, the development of the Ambaji Temple Corridor, and the Somnath-Tamil Sangam initiative, PM Modi has transformed the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" into reality.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 commemorative coin marking the significance of the occasion.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani said that despite facing numerous invasions through history, the Somnath Temple continues to stand firm as a symbol of unwavering faith and resilience.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily progressing towards becoming a 'Vishwaguru' on the strong foundations of culture and spirituality. The Minister also paid heartfelt tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the visionary behind the dream of reconstructing the Somnath Temple, the release noted.

After arriving at Somnath Temple from Jamnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the public during a grand roadshow. Later, he performed Mahadev's Mahapuja and the sacred Kumbhabhishek rituals at the Somnath Temple.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Ministers Arjun Modhwadia, Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Kaushik Vekariya, MP Rajesh Chudasama, Somnath Trust trustees JD Parmar, PK Laheri, Harshvardhan Neotia, Vishad Mafatlal, including MLAs Bhagabhai Barad, Kalubhai Rathod and others were present. (ANI)

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