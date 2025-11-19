New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first female Prime Minister, on her 108th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Ricin Terror Plot Accused Ahmed Jilani Attacked by Inmates at Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1990963634080788645?s=20

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Also Read | 'Her Bold Leadership Shaped Strong, Self-Reliant Nation': Congress' Tributes to Former PM Indira Gandhi on Her 108th Birth Anniversary.

She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also paid a tribute to 'warrior queen' Rani Lakshmibai on her 197th birth anniversary, hailing her bravery and valour during the war of independence.

"A respectful tribute to Mother India's immortal warrior queen, Rani Lakshmibai, on her birth anniversary. The story of her bravery and valor in the first war of independence still fills the hearts of the countrymen with zeal and passion today," PM Modi wrote on X.

Calling for everyone never to forget her sacrifice, PM Modi added, "A grateful nation can never forget her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the pride of the motherland."

Earlier today, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and others paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, the memorial site of the former PM.

She was the second-longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Also known as the 'Iron Lady of India,' Indira Gandhi was actively involved in the freedom movements, including starting the 'Bal Charkha Sangh' and 'Vanar Sena' to support the Congress during the Civil disobedience movement and fight against the British forces.

Hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, she was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)