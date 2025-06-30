New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the heroes of the Santhal Revolution on the occasion of Hul Diwas.

He honoured leaders like Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phoolo-Jhano, remembering their courage and sacrifices in fighting against foreign rule.

In a post on X, Narendra Modi wrote, "Hul Diwas reminds us of the indomitable courage and remarkable valor of our tribal society. On this special occasion connected to the historic Santhal Revolution, I wholeheartedly pay tribute and honor to Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phoolo-Jhano, along with all those brave heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives fighting against the atrocities of foreign rule. Their saga of bravery will continue to inspire every generation of the nation to protect the pride of the motherland."

Hul Kranti Diwas is observed nationwide on June 30 to honor the brave revolutionaries who fought fiercely against British rule. On this day in 1855, tribal leaders Sidhu-Kanho and Chand-Bhairav led around 50,000 tribals in Bhognadih (now part of Sahibganj) to revolt against the exploitative money-lending system and settlement policies imposed by the British.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey condemned the Jharkhand government for allegedly attacking the descendants of Sido Kano, a hero of the 1855 uprising, in Bhognadih on Hul Diwas.

He accused the government of targeting innocent people, including women, children, and the elderly, and questioned whether this was a sign of respect for tribal families who contributed to India's independence.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey wrote, "In 1855, the hero of independence, Sido Kano, sacrificed his life today, meaning today is Hool Divas. The@INCIndiagovernment of Jharkhand, at Bhognadih, attacked Sido Kano's descendant Mandal Murmu, along with adults, the elderly, children, and women, beating them and attempting to kill them. Is this the love for tribals? Will the families of independence heroes live in such misery?" (ANI)

