New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally intervened after Lieutenant General (Retd) DS Hooda, who is considered as the chief architect of the 2016 surgical strikes, sought help for his sister who is suffering from cancer.

Taking to Twitter today, Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda said that he has received a call from the Prime Minister who expressed concern over the case.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Farmer Under Debt Burden Kills Wife, Dies by Suicide in Etawah.

"Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke with PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind."

Earlier in the day, his sister, Sushma Hooda, an army veteran's wife and a cancer patient had appealed to the Prime Minister in her tweet urging him to expedite approval to a new drug of cancer, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that may "grant a lease of life" to her and numerous cancer patients like her.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Boy in Jaipur, Search On for Teen.

Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda had quoted her tweet and said that "the drug may give a fighting chance of survival to many like her."

"I start this tweet with admitting that I have a personal interest. @SushmaHooda is my sister, a cancer patient of several years with dwindling hope. Keeping sentiments aside approval of the new drug may give a fighting chance of survival to many like her," he tweeted quoting her tweet.

Later, he thanked PM Modi for his personal intervention after he received a call from the Prime Minister's Office. Lt Gen Hooda, who had overseen the surgical strike of September 2016 on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, retired from the service in November 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)