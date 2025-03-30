Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Nagpur on Sunday, where he visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, held a road show and inaugurated the Loitering Munition Test Range at the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility.

Sharing key highlights of his visit in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Thankful to the people of Nagpur for the affection."

PM Modi's visit to Nagpur coincided with Varsha Pratipada, which also marks the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

The Prime Minister started his visit by paying tribute to Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, the administrative headquarters of the organisation. He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In another post on X, PM Modi said, "Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab."

Lauding RSS workers, PM Modi praised their selfless contribution to humanitarian efforts, including disaster relief. "Their selfless service has been evident in times of floods, earthquakes, and most recently, at the Maha Kumbh," he said.

PM Modi emphasized their dedication with the phrase, "Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak."

Commending the service of RSS volunteers, PM Modi noted that whether it was the Maha Kumbh or any other occasion, the 'swayamsevaks' were always there to help people.

...' Hum Dev Se Desh Aur Ram Se Rashtra Ke Jeevan Mantra Ko Lekar Ke Chale Hain, Hum Apna Kartavya Nibhaate Chalte Hain'... (We move forward with the life mantra of devotion to the nation and duty towards our country.) That is why, no matter how big or small the task, in any field, the volunteers of the Sangh work selflessly. We have seen in the Maha Kumbh how the swayamsevak helped the people. 'Jahan seva kaarya, wahan swayamsevak.' Where there are problems and difficulties, the swayamsevaks are there to help. They put aside their personal problems and work selflessly with the spirit of service," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Nagpur.

With RSS celebrating its centenary year, PM Modi said that the organization, which started as an idea a hundred years ago, has now grown into a 'Vat Vriksh' big tree symbolising longevity and immortality.

"The ideas that were sown a hundred years ago have today grown into this 'Vat Vriksh' before the world. The principles and ideologies give height to this tree. The lakhs and crores of 'kar sevaks' are its branches. This is not just any tree, it is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the modern 'Akshay Vat Vriksh' of India's immortal culture... Today, this 'Akshay Vat' constantly energizes Indian culture and consciousness of our nation," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of India's cultural expansion and national conscience, highlighting the global recognition of Yoga and Ayurveda. He noted that despite historical attempts to erase India's national identity, the country's rich cultural heritage has persevered.

PM Modi attributed this resilience to the numerous social movements that have taken place in India, even during the most challenging times. He cited the Bhakti movement as an example.

"Our Yoga and Ayurveda have got a new identity in the world. A nation's existence depends on its cultural expansion and the growth of its national conscience. If we look at the history of our country, such cruel attempts were made to eliminate our national conscience, but none succeeded. Even in difficult times, social movements took place arose to keep the consciousness alive. The Bhakti movement is a prime example. During the medieval period, our saints gave new energy to our national consciousness with the ideas of devotion," he said.

Following his visit to the RSS headquarters, PM Modi held a roadshow in Nagpur, where large crowds lined the streets to greet him.

PM Modi also visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility, where he inaugurated the Loitering Munition Test Range.

Loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, are designed to hover over a target area for a period before engaging and destroying it with a precision strike. These weapons are particularly useful for striking high-value or mobile targets without putting troops at risk. (ANI)

