New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) In a veiled dig at Arvind Kejriwal on the eve of Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the former chief minister focussed on jacuzzis and stylish showers and building a 'sheesh mahal' instead of fulfilling the tall promises made to the people.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, he also listed out his government's initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and housing for poor that were stalled by some governments, an apparent reference to the AAP administration in the national capital.

"Earlier, scams and corruption used to dominate the headlines of newspapers. But, over the last 10 years, we have saved crores of rupees which have been used for the people. We saved a lot of money, but we have not used it to build a 'sheesh mahal' (glass palace). We have used that money for nation building," Modi said.

The BJP has been using the term 'sheesh Mahal', a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, to allege a "big scam" in the reconstruction of Kejriwal's official bungalow.

In an apparent reference to Kejriwal, the prime minister also said some leaders were focussed on jacuzzi and stylish showers, while his government's priority has been to provide water to taps in every household.

Modi further took a jibe at some opposition parties for making "tall promises" of unemployment allowances to the youth and struggling to fulfill them.

"We have been working continuously keeping in mind the future of youth. But there are a few parties that cheat the youth. They promise allowances at the time of elections but do not fulfill those promises. These parties are 'aap-da' on the future of youth," Modi said.

He said when the BJP came to power in Haryana, it ended favouritism in government jobs and the people of the state responded by re-electing the party.

"In Haryana, the nation has seen how we work. We promised jobs and as soon as the government was formed, youth got jobs. As a result, we registered a grand victory in Haryana for the third time. In Maharashtra too, we delivered historic results with the blessings of people," he said.

AAP, BJP and Congr

ess are locked in a triangular fight in Delhi which votes on Wednesday to elect a new government.

