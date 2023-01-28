New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony commemorating the 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Saturday at around 11:30 am.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will be the chief guest during the programme.

Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country.

He is revered especially for his work towards public service.(ANI)

