New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Post-Budget Webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday at 10 am via video conferencing.

According to a government release, the webinar is part of a series of 12 Post-Budget Webinars organized by the Union Government to pool insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The Union Budget 2023-24 is underpinned by seven priorities which complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding through the Amrit Kaal. Inclusive development is one of the government's priorities, including establishing 157 new Nursing Colleges, encouraging Public and Private Medical Research in ICMR labs and Pharma Innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices.

The Webinar will have three simultaneous Breakout Sessions covering both Health and Pharma sectors. Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries / Departments, a host of stakeholders drawn from Health Departments of State/UT Governments, subject experts, representatives of Industries/Associations, Private medical colleges/hospitals/institutes, etc. will attend the Webinar and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of the Budget Announcements.

The themes of Breakout Sessions are Qualitative improvement in Nursing: Infrastructure, Education & Practice; Public and Private sector utilization of ICMR labs as facilitators for Medical Research; and Pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices.

On February 1, 2023, the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the country's 2023 Union Budget. In the second term of the NDA administration, which began in 2020, this was the fourth budget. Prior to the budget, the Economic Report for 2022-2023 was published on January 31, 2023. (ANI)

