Patna (Bihar) [India], April 7 (ANI): With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday in a bid to woo the voters of the constituency.

A large number of people are expected to attend the rally.

This will be the second visit by the PM within a week.

Voting for Nawada will take place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and the BJP has fielded Vivek Thakur from the seat.

Vivek Thakur, the son of former union minister CP Thakur, will be contesting against RJD candidate Shrawan Kushwaha.

Chirag Paswan, National President of Lok Janshakti Party that is party of the BJP-led NDA exuded his confidence in the alliance of winning all 40 parliamentary seats in the state.

"It's not just Bihar, but the whole country and even the world have full faith in PM Modi's guarantee...On one side, we have PM's guarantee and on the other side, we have a strong alliance (NDA), which assure that we are going to win 40/40 seats in Bihar..." Paswan said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "We welcome PM Modi to the land of Bihar."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi came to Jamui on April 4 and addressed the rally.

PM Modi appealed to the voters to vote for Arun Bharti, candidate of NDA's ally in the state Lok Janshakti Patry (Ramvilas).

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnia, in the upcoming elections.

The Congress will contest nine seats, followed by CPI (ML) on 3 seats, and CPI and CPI (M) with one seat each.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

