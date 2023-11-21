New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Mirabai Janmotsav' being organised to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of the mystic poet and Lord Krishna devotee on November 23.

A statement said Modi will also release a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Mirabai and attend a cultural programme organised on the occasion. The event will also mark the initiation of year-long programmes in her memory.

Mirabai is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna and composed many hymns and verses which are popular even today.

