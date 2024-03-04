Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, on March 6.

"Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. The Prime Minister will flag off the Metro online from Kolkata at 10 am. Meanwhile, the first train with differently-abled children will depart from Tripunithura station for Aluva station," as per a Kochi Metro Rail press release.

After the departure of the first train, the train service will start from Tripuitura for the public on the same day. The ceremony of handing over Kochi Metro Phase 1-B to the nation will begin at 9.45 am at the newly constructed Tripunithura Terminal Station.

"People's representatives and various dignitaries will attend the function at the station. The approved ticket price from Aluva to Tripunithura Terminal is Rs 75. However, on the occasion of the inauguration, the current fare of Rs 60 from Aluva to SN Junction will remain unchanged even when the Kochi Metro crosses one more station and reaches Tripunithura. That means the fare from Aluva to Tripunithura station will be Rs 60 with a discount of Rs 15 till further notice," the release stated.

When the Kochi Metro reaches Rajanagari, the metro station is also prepared with the splendour of Rajanagari. The metro station and pillars are rich with murals. On the pillars in front of the station, there are murals depicting various views of Attachamayam, a part of the history of Tripunithura.

"Another special feature of this station is the Dance Museum, which has sculptures of various dance forms of Kerala. The Dance Museum will also be open to the public soon. At this station, efforts have been made to bring the heritage of Rajanagari in the seats, lights and other interior design provided for the passengers," as per the release.

Tripunithura station, the last station in the first phase, is coming up with an area of 1.35 lakh square feet. Of this, 40,000 square feet has been earmarked for non-ticket revenue generation projects. Open web girder Sankeika Vidya was first used in Kochi Metro in the 60-meter section between SN Junction and Tripunithura stations. Phase 1-B is 1.16 km from SN Junction Station to Tripunithura Terminal Station.

As per the release, "From Aluva to Tripunithura station, the length of 28.125 km with 25 stations will be covered in the first phase of Kochi Metro. 448.33 crore, including land acquisition and construction, has been incurred. At the inauguration of Tripunithura Terminal Metro Station, everyone is welcomed to the station." (ANI)

