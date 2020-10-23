New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs of leading global oil and gas companies in the annual event organized by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on October 26 via video conferencing.

PMO said that India is an important player in the global Oil and gas sector being the 3rd largest consumer of crude oil and the 4th largest LNG importer.

"Realizing the need for India to graduate from a passive consumer to an active and vocal stake-holder in the global Oil & Gas value chain, NITI Aayog initiated the first roundtable of global Oil & Gas CEOs with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in 2016," it said.

This is the fifth such event organized by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Around 45 CEOs of major Oil and Gas companies will attend the event this year.

"The objective behind the meeting is to deliver a global platform to understand best-practices, discuss reforms, and inform strategies for accelerating investments into the Indian Oil and Gas value chain. The event also grows in stature with the rise of India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, which is likely to see over USD 300 billion investment by 2030 in the Oil & Gas sector to meet rising demand," PMO said.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel will provide the opening remarks.

Key global Oil and Gas stakeholders like H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE, H.E. Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar, Deputy Chairman, President & CEO, Qatar Petroleum, H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General, OPEC, Austria, will lead the session with their inputs on the Oil and Gas sector.

Dr Igor Sechin, Chairman & CEO, Rosneft, Russia, Bernard Looney, CEO, BP Ltd., Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman & CEO, Total S.A., France, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, RIL, Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency, France, Joseph Mc Monigle, Secretary-General, International Energy Forum, Saudi Arabia, and Yury Sentyurin Secretary-General, GECF will also share their inputs to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, now in its fourth year.

It is hosted by IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries, including from regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments. (ANI)

