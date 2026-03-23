New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on several aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's energy security.

PM Modi made a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome."

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He said that the Centre has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers amid concerns over imports due to the West Asia conflict, saying that the government has never "allowed the burden of global crises to fall on farmers."

"A major question is - what will be the impact of the war on agriculture? The farmers of our country have filled our grain reserves. Therefore, India has adequate food stocks. It is also our endeavour that sowing for the Kharif season takes place properly. The government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers to deal with such situations. In the past as well, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on farmers. In the last decade, six urea plants have been commissioned, adding 76 lakhs metric tonnes of capacity of urea," he said.

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"Another major challenge of the war is that the summer season is beginning in India. In the coming days, with rising temperatures, the demand for electricity will increase. Currently, adequate coal stocks are available at all power plants across the country," he added.

PM Modi said that the West Asia crisis has been going on now for more than three weeks and is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives. He said entire world is urging all parties for the earliest resolution of this crisis.

On the critical question of energy supply, the Prime Minister acknowledged that large quantities of crude oil, gas, fertilizers, and other essentials reach India through the Strait of Hormuz, and that shipping through the Strait has become highly challenging since the war.

Stressing that the government's focus has been on protecting ordinary families from hardship, he referred to measures by the government such as prioritizing domestic use of LPG and boosting its domestic production. "Continuous work has been done to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel continues smoothly across the entire country," he said. (ANI)

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