New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man With Three Wives Strangles Girlfriend to Death After She Insisted on Marriage, Dumps Body in Gadi River; Arrested.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Also Read | Aurimas Juodka, Founder of Breathmasters, Talks About Some of the Issues That Haunt The Breath Work Industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)