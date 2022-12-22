Breath Masters is the most well-known and recognized worldwide online school for accredited Transformational Breath Coach certification in the world. Aurimas Juodka is the CEO of YogiLab, a personal development platform located in Bali, and the founder of Breath Masters. Brian Kelly is the co-founder and chief coach of Breath Masters, a worldwide online school that certifies Transformational Breath Coaches.

The Breathwork industry has been gaining a lot of recognition globally for being a useful tool to help people overcome several challenges but simultaneously, there are some issues like coaches who are not properly certified or trained and take up clients byt end up being unable to deliver that are giving the industry a bad name.

Talking about the problems that the Breath work industry currently faces, AJ shares, "Unfortunately, this industry is becoming overrun with under qualified teachers who attend a weekend workshop and call themselves certified coaches. There are numerous schools offering this type of certification, and two days simply aren't long enough to learn the depth and nuance of guiding these extremely powerful experiences."

He futher adds, "As a result, the industry has gotten a bad rap in some sectors, with too many unqualified coaches getting in over their heads with this work, lacking the knowledge and experience to keep their students safe and cared for."

He discovered Breathwork over a decade ago and understood that the world sorely needed the drug, so he started Breath Masters. AJ has spent time in performance circles and biohacking circles, where he discovered that the most effective method for quick transformation is breathwork.