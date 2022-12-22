Mumbai, December 22: The Navi Mumbai police's crime branch unit-2 solved a murder case and arrested the accused after a body of a woman was found on the banks of Gadi river. The incident came to light after a body of a woman was found on the bank of Gadi river at Matheran near Dhamani village. Interestingly, the police solved the murder mystery with the help of the woman's branded footwear.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police have arrested the deceased's woman's boyfriend, a gym trainer. During investigation, cops learned that the accused already has three wives. Besides, the police also arrested the accused's friend who helped him dump the woman's body. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The incident was reported on December 14 when a murder case was lodged with Panvel taluka police station on December 14. Police officials said that the deceased identified as Urvashi Vaishnav (27) from Koparkhairane was strangled to death. Later, the accused and his friend dumped her body in the river.

While there was lack of CCTV footage to nab then accused, the crime branch unit traced the accused and his friend with the help of the victim's sandals. Ravindra Patil, senior inspector said that they arrested the main accused identified as Riyaz Khan (36), a gym trainer from Deonar, and his friend Imran Shaikh (26), who works as courier delivery boy.

"We were able to identify the victim and track down the accused with the help of the branded sandals found on her body," Patil said. He further added, "We enquired with all footwear shops across Navi Mumbai and checked their CCTV camera footage for the past one week. Finally, we saw her in the CCTV footage retrieved from a shop in Vashi, which had visited eight days ago. She was accompanied by a well-built man. He looked like a bodybuilder, so we then checked with all gyms in Vashi and Koparkhairane. We finally identified him as Riyaz Khan who works as a trainer at a gym in Koparkhairane." Navi Mumbai Shocker: Tortured by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies After Jumping off Building in Koparkhairane; Child Survives.

The cops also detained Khan from Govandi, who confessed of helping his friend to dump the victim's body. He told cops that Riyaz had strangled Urvashi to death. After learning about the accused, the cops laid a trap and arrested him from Deonar. Cops said that Riyaz, who was in a relationship with Urvashi killed her she wanted to get married. However, Khan was reluctant as he had tree wives.

