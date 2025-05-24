Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on May 26 and 27, where he will unveil a series of development projects in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by the Railways and various state government departments valued at over Rs 24,000 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, constructed by the Railway Ministry at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore.

PM Modi will also dedicate the first 9000 HP locomotive engine, developed under the 'Make in India' initiative, to the nation, an official release said.

Alongside this, he will inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 2,287 crore, including the doubling of the Anand-Godhra, Mehsana-Palanpur, and Rajkot-Hadmatiya railway lines, the 107 km electrification of the Sabarmati-Botad railway line, and the gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan railway line, bringing the total value of railway-related works to Rs 23,692 crore.

The railway production unit in Dahod will provide employment to 10,000 people and boost the local economy. The locomotive engine manufactured here will have the capacity to haul 4,600 tonnes of cargo, with a target to produce approximately 1,200 engines over the next 10 years.

PM Modi will also inaugurate four Juth Sudharna Pani Purvatha Yojanas worth Rs 181 crore, which aims to ensure access to clean drinking water for residents of Mahisagar and Dahod.

"These schemes will benefit 193 villages and one town, providing clean drinking water at the rate of 100 litres per capita per day (LPCD) to a population of 4.62 lakh. Among these, the PM will inaugurate the Namnar Sudharna Juth Pani Purvatha Yojana, constructed by the Gujarat Water Supply Board at an estimated cost of Rs 49 crore," the release said.

This scheme will supply clean drinking water to 39 villages; 37 in Balasinor taluka, and one each in Virpur and Lunawada talukas of Mahisagar district, benefiting 1.01 lakh people. Similarly, the Kheroli Juth Sudharna Pani Purvatha Yojana, built at a cost of Rs 70 crore, will also be inaugurated, with the scheme providing clean drinking water to 51 villages, including 49 villages in Virpur taluka and three in Lunawada taluka, covering a population of 1.16 lakh, including 15,011 residents of Virpur.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Charangam Juth Sudharna Pani Purvatha Yojana, constructed at a cost of Rs 33 crore. This scheme will supply clean drinking water to 44 villages in Lunawada taluka of Mahisagar district, benefiting over 83,000 people.

According to the release, Gothib Sudharna Juth Pani Purvatha Yojana, constructed at a cost of Rs 29 crore, which includes 11 villages not connected under any Juth Yojana, 31 villages of Kadana Phase-2 Juth Yojana, and 16 villages of Bhanasimal Juth Yojana will be provided clean drinking water at 100 LPCD. This scheme will cover a total of 58 villages in Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar district and Fatepura taluka of Dahod district, benefitting a population of 1.46 lakh.

"Through these four water supply schemes, clean drinking water will be made available to 193 villages and one town, including 37 villages of Balasinor taluka, 50 of Virpur taluka, 48 of Lunawada taluka, and 58 of Santrampur and Fatepura talukas," the release said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to people development projects worth Rs 233 crore under the Dahod Smart City, including the Municipality Building, Tribal Museum, and other public welfare and civic amenities. Additionally, Police Housing projects worth Rs 53 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone or road projects worth Rs 581 crore in Vadodara district of Central Gujarat, including the four-laning of Savli-Timba road, widening of Kayavarohan-Sadhli road and Jarod-Samlaya road, and a new bridge on Padmala-Ranoli road.

Projects worth Rs 25 crore under AMRUT 2.0 and Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana in Balasinor, Mahisagar district will also be inaugurated, including for the Bharej bridge in Chhota Udaipur district, costing Rs 26 crore, and the railway overbridge at LC 65, valued at Rs 73 crore, the release said. (ANI)

