New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was taken to the Fortis hospital on Saturday night.

Modi tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji."

