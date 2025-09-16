New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his birthday. PM Modi lauded CM Dhami's efforts towards the all-around development of the state and empowering the youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Uttarakhand CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji on his birthday. He is making commendable efforts to ensure all-round development of the state and empower the youth. Praying for his long and healthy life".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also wished CM Dhami on his birthday and prayed for his healthy and long life.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. I pray to God for your healthy, joyful life and long life," Om Birla said in a post on X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended their wishes to CM Dhami on his birthday, praising his role in accelerating the state's growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, you are continuously working for the welfare of the poor along with the progress of Devbhoomi. I pray to Baba Kedarnath ji for your healthy, happy, and long life."

Extending his greetings, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also posted on X, saying, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of the sacred land of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji! May you attain excellent health, a long and glorious life. Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and your leadership, may Uttarakhand touch new heights of development; this is the prayer from Baba Kedarnath."

Meanwhile, he said that his birthday on September 16 will not be marked with celebrations or formal events.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the day will be dedicated to simplicity and service. He said that dedicating such occasions to serving society and those in need is the most valid form of celebration.

The Chief Minister stated that he would spend the day supporting disaster-affected people and extending assistance to the general public. He noted that many families in different parts of the state are facing hardships due to natural disasters. In such times, every section of society should step forward to support them. Every effort, he said, can become a source of strength and hope for the affected families. (ANI)

