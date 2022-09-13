Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): To showcase his love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Chartered Accountant in Lucknow has decorated his house with mementoes bought at an e-auction of items received by PM Modi.

The previous year, in the PM Memento e-Auction, which ran from September 14 to October 2, on the occasion of the PM's birthday, Ashish Verma bought 13 mementoes received by the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Bike-Borne Assailants Kill 1, Injure 10 As They Go on Random Shooting Spree in Begusarai (Watch Video).

Not only Verma has decorated his house with PM Modi's mementoes but also aspires to build a small museum dedicated to the Prime Minister at his home.

An enthralled Verma told ANI that he spent approximately Rs two lakhs on mementoes.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, 20 Injured After Bus Falls Into River in Khandwa.

Mementoes bought by Ashish Verma include three Angavastras, idols of Lord Rama and Vishnu, a memento of Sri Padmanabha Swamy, Arunachaleswarar temple, pen stand, two shawls, idols of Lakshmi and Kali.

Verma told ANI, "I get a lot of inspiration from all these mementoes. My dream is not only of decorating my home with the Prime Minister's souvenirs, but I will also buy more souvenirs and build a museum of the Prime Minister in my house."

This year, the e-auction of gifts and souvenirs presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin on his birthday on September 17.

Over the past few years, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured and received innumerable mementoes and gifts from famous personalities and well-wishers from the length and breadth of the nation. The historic gifts of love include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and folk artefacts.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is now ready to welcome visitors for a very special exhibition of mementoes and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1200 gifts and mementoes given to the Prime Minister will be auctioned. Among these 1,200 gifts, the centre of attraction is the replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

This time around, however, is an exciting new attraction of sports memorabilia. Team India's stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games, the Deaflympics, and Thomas Cup Championship earned us a place in history and an enviable haul of medals. There is the badminton racket, autographed by the ace shuttler, K Srikant. Also up for grabs are sports jerseys bearing autographs of the wrestling, hockey, lawn bowling, and para-powerlifting teams.

The e-auction will take place online from September 17 to October 2, 2022, and the general public is invited to participate in the same by logging on to this link- https://pmmementos.gov.in/.

This will be the fourth in the series of successful auctions, first launched by the PMO in January 2019. As in the past, the funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause, the Namami Gange Programme.

The flagship project of the Union Government seeks to conserve and rejuvenate our National River, Ganga and improve the fragile river ecosystem. The proceeds generated by the auction will provide a much-needed impetus to this noble cause.

Meanwhile, last year, an e-auction was held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the National Gallery of Modern Art and the funds collected from the auction will be given to the Namami Gange project.

The gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six months were auctioned from September 14 to October 3.

Around 2,772 gift items honoured to Prime Minister Modi in the last six months are in e-auction from September 14 to October 2.

The gift items included shawls, mementoes, and indigenous handicrafts from different communities. It is available on www.pmmementos.gov.in. This link is also available on the websites of the culture ministry and the National Gallery of Modern Art. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)