Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation as a powerful symbol of India's unwavering determination to combat terrorism.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation today instils pride and confidence in the mind of every Indian. Highlighting 'Operation Sindoor', the Chief Minister said that India has sent a clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that the way the Prime Minister has firmly rejected the nuclear threats given by Pakistan and reiterated the resolve of zero tolerance against terrorism reflects the global position of the new India.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has taken decisive steps against terrorism. Campaigns like 'Operation Sindoor' prove that India is now capable of giving a befitting reply to any kind of aggression. The whole country is united against terrorism.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the people of the brave land of Uttarakhand will always be ready for the defence and prosperity of the nation. This address of the Prime Minister not only clarifies our security policy, but also inspires every citizen to unite and contribute to the defence of the country.

Earlier, asserting that the Indian Armed Forces have shown a lot of courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his Address to the Nation, PM Modi said "every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

"We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists," he said.

"Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country," he added.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi said, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world".

"On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," he said.

"We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists, and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai," he added

Twenty-six people were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India responded through Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces, who also pounded Pakistan's air bases.

After the terror attack, the Prime Minister had said that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will face punishment beyond their imagination.

India had also taken several steps to send a strong message to Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. (ANI)

