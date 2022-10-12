Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special focus on Kashmir is bearing fruits as peace is visible on the ground, Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

He said this while chairing a meeting with business and industry stakeholders to discuss various issues related to them at the Banquet Hall here.

"Prime Minister Modi has a special focus on Kashmir due to which peace is visible on the ground," the minister of state for finance said.

Chaudhary said it is due to Modi's vision that central ministers are meeting stakeholders by visiting them at their doorsteps as part of the government's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the prime minister's endeavour is that those in power must visit people and stakeholders alike so that the ground situation could be obtained.

The minister said peace in Kashmir is a prerequisite to every other activity.

"And for all this, we need your support, our officers in administration are also there as the government of India is committed to establish peace in Kashmir and it is moving in the right direction in this regard," Chaudhary told representatives of trade associations.

Earlier, several heads and representatives of business and industry from Kashmir put forth their issues and grievances before the minister, who gave a patient hearing to them.

The trade leaders spoke in length about different issues related to the business and industry in the Kashmir Valley.

They talked about downgraded accounts of business units, revival of businesses, inclusion of existing business units in New Industrial Policy, compensation for business losses, subsidies, etc. Besides, taxation matters and interest subvention, among other issues, were also put forth before the minister, officials said.

Responding to them, the minister assured that all their genuine issues and grievances flagged before him would be definitely taken up with the departments concerned for redressal.

Later, Chaudhary also chaired a meeting of officers from different departments and discussed various programmes and policies of the central government and their implementation.

